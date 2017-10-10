Talking about suicide prevention, mental health awareness

By Eric Hagen

Shaun Whitcraft felt like there was no escape, except suicide.

He had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder about 10 years ago. While he had sought professional help and received medication, he had stopped taking his pills because he was starting to feel better. But he was struggling financially and he got in an argument.

“I thought the only way out was to take my life,” said Whitcraft, a 36-year-old Anoka resident. Shaun Whitcraft tried to kill himself on Aug. 28 in his Anoka apartment, but his life was saved thanks to a family member calling 911 and fast response from his landlord and the Anoka Police Department. (Photo by Eric Hagen)

Whitcraft tried to kill himself on Aug. 28 by overdosing on prescription medication, but he is alive today thanks to a 911 call from a family member who asked for a welfare check, a landlord who quickly responded in the middle of the night to let the police in so they didn’t have to kick open the door and Anoka police officers were able to revive him and call an ambulance.

“Had it not been for their thoroughness and their training and their professionalism, I wouldn’t be here because I had been unresponsive at that point for almost six hours,” he said.

Joey Dimke was doing well professionally. The Centennial High School graduate had been promoted to manager at FedEx. He loved music. “Everything from Eminem to Frank Sinatra,” said Megan Byrne, a cousin.

But when he was only 21 years old, Dimke ended his life on March 28, 2015.

While Byrne was aware that Dimke had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it was not frequently talked about. It was hard to tell from the outside that he was hurting on the inside. Byrne said her cousin was a comedian and he could brighten a room.

Therein lies the problem of knowing when someone needs help. Byrne believes the biggest misconceptions are people who are diagnosed with depression are sad all the time and would prefer solitude over the company of friends and family.

A person diagnosed with depression could appear to be “the happiest person in the room,” Byrne said. Joey Dimke took his own life when he was only 21 years old on March 28, 2015. Family members started Joey’s Survivor Squad Foundation to raise awareness of the issue of mental illness and suicide prevention. (Photo submitted)

“He was a comedian. He always had a joke. He’d make sure to talk to everybody. He would find a way to connect with somebody somehow whether it was music or the outdoors,” she said. “He was very a really hard worker, always had a good job.”

Whitcraft is still in that same Anoka apartment, but he has a team of people making sure he gets the help he needs so that he does not have to be civilly committed and get more intensive treatment in a facility. He is on a six-month stay of commitment. He receives county assistance paying for bills, including medical expenses. He works part-time for Rise, Inc.

“I embrace the difference that is in me that I am bipolar and I have mental health issues and that yes, I did attempt suicide. It’s not something I’m proud of but I am grateful that I went through it,” he said. “I don’t think people realize that Anoka County has some of the most resources available for people that have mental health issues or for suicide prevention.”

Where to look for help

In the spring of 2014, Anoka County implemented a new mental health intake program that garnered the county an award from the Association of Metropolitan Counties in 2015. The goal was to create one central phone number to call (763-324-1420) and provide earlier access to services before court-ordered civil commitments in institutions are necessary.

Jerry Pederson, county director of social services and behavioral health, said Anoka County saw an 18 percent decrease in civil commitments in 2016 and the belief is the early intervention and prevention approach for helping people with mental health had made a difference.

In an emergency situation, someone can call 911 but there are other phone numbers to call.

Anoka County contracts with Canvas Health for a 24/7 crisis response line. The phone number is 763-755-3801.

SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) is another organization that can help. Dr. Dan Reidenberg, executive director, said the best number to call if you are worried about someone is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). He said someone could contact a counselor by texting HOME to 741741. This service is offered by an organization called Crisis Text Line.

“The public is more aware of mental health and suicide prevention today than in past decades, however there is still a long way to go in raising awareness and educating the public in the warning signs of suicide and in reducing shame in mental illness,” Reidenberg said.

Raising awareness

Byrne and her brother Brandon Byrne started a non-profit organization called Joey’s Survivor Squad Foundation.

They held a cookout and raised $500 in the summer of 2015. The next year they raised $5,000 and this past summer they accepted approximately $7,000 in donations. They have participated and donated their proceeds during Out of the Darkness walks, which was most recently on Sept. 17 at Como Zoo. The Twin Cities chapter for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention raised $166,626 from this event.

Joey’s Survivor Squad will also be awarding a $500 scholarship to a Centennial High School student who has been affected by mental illness whether they are personally struggling with it or have close connections to someone who has a mental illness, according to Byrne.

Dimke’s death was a personal struggle for Byrne. She considered many “what ifs” and what is still hard for her to come to grips with is his family does not know why he killed himself because there was no suicide note. Over time, she came to realize she did all she could.

Her advice is for everyone to openly talk about their feelings.

“I think if everyone was a little more honest with themselves and honest with each other that it would help people feel more comfortable saying they’re having a bad day or saying they’re struggling or reaching out to somebody to get help,” Byrne said.