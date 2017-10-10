Heights residents keeping it clean

Columbia Heights Lions International and HeightsNEXT are organizing volunteers for a fall cleanup along University and Central Avenues. Volunteers’ efforts will freshen up local streetscapes and prevent trash from drifting with next spring’s melting snow through storm drains into the Mississippi River.

Interested volunteers should meet at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, in the parking lot of Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill Street NE, Columbia Heights. Bags, gloves, safety vests and trash pickers will be provided by the City of Columbia Heights to aid in picking up litter. A group photo will be taken to commemorate the team’s work that day and each set of volunteers will be assigned a section of road where they will pick up litter. After volunteers complete their cleanup assignments, they are invited to meet at Huset Park West. Together, they will clean up trash in the park, return equipment and enjoy light refreshments until roughly 11:30 a.m. The cleanup will occur whether “rain or shine”, so participants should dress for the weather.

According to Jane Polley, a member of the HeightsNEXT Cleanup Committee, “Cleanups like this help promote pride in our city and provide participants a tangible way to make a positive difference.”

The Columbia Heights Lions have held cleanups for twenty-two years, as part of the Adopt-a-Highway program. They estimate that an average of 60 bags of garbage has been removed annually from Columbia Heights streets. Several groups have contributed to this effort over the years. This fall volunteers from HeightsNEXT, the Columbia Heights Library, Columbia Heights Royalty, Fridley Kiwanis, Fridley Key Club, Girl Scout Troop 10742, Valley View PTO and others will be involved.

“Fall cleanups not only help keep the city beautiful. They’re a true community event and a fun way for residents to meet.” says Nick Novitsky of the Columbia Heights Lions International.

While organizers hope trash will be reduced in the future, this event provides an opportunity to supplement city staffs’ efforts to keep Columbia Heights streets clean.

To volunteer for the cleanup, email [email protected] so organizers know how much equipment to reserve for the event.

