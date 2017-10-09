Totino Grace soccer girls fall to top teams

By Bob San

Totino-Grace ran into two of the top girls’ soccer teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference last week and suffered two losses.

The Eagles more than held their own in their battle against third-ranked Maple Grove Sept. 26. The Crimson, led by one of the top seniors in the state Meredith Haakenson, are 13-1 and undefeated in the conference. Maple Grove scored one goal in each half to win 2-0.

Two nights later, the Eagles faced defending state champion and 10th-ranked Centennial. They gave up three goals in the first half and suffered a 4-0 defeat.

Before they ran into Maple Grove and Centennial, the Eagles had a winning record with four wins, two ties and two losses. They scored 2-1 conference wins against Osseo, Armstrong and Champlin Park and notched a 4-2 win over Coon Rapids. Prior to the losses to Maple Grove and Centennial, the Eagles played a strong game in a 2-1 loss to sixth-ranked Andover.

Senior Lexi Serreyn leads the team in scoring with four goals and four assists. Juniors Paola Del Moral and Olivia Olsen are the other top goal scorers with four and three goals respectively. The Eagles are a young team as Serreyn, Sophie Palmer and Rachel Pederson are the only seniors. The rest of the squad is made up of juniors, sophomores and three ninth-graders.

Considering their youth, the Eagles have more than held their own playing a tough schedule. They can achieve a winning regular season records if they can win at Park Center Oct. 5 and at Rochester Lourdes this week.

