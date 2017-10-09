Police reports from Columbia Heights Sept. 20-27

Theft, burglary
• Purse – reported stolen Sept. 21 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.
• Cash – reported stolen Sept. 21 on the 1300 block of 1300 block of Pierce Terrace NE.
• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 22 on the 45th Avenue NE.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 300 block of 40th Avenue NE.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE.
• Cigars – reported stolen Sept. 24 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.
• Theft – reported Sept. 24 on the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 4200 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE.
• Theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 4800 block of 4th Street NE.
• Vehicle theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 5000 block of University Avenue NE.
• Theft – reported Sept. 26 on the 3700 block of Johnson Street NE.
Driving while intoxicated
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 22 on Central Avenue NE and 41st Avenue NE.
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 24 on the 4400 block of 3rd Street NE.
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 25 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.
Criminal property damage
• Hit and run – reported Sept. 21 on 49th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE.
• Vehicle damage – reported Sept. 22 on the 1400 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE.
• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 23 on the 4400 block of 2nd Street NE.
• Vandalism – reported Sept. 24 on the 3800 block of Jackson Street NE.
• Vandalism – reported Sept. 26 on the 1700 block of Innsbruck Parkway NE.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers