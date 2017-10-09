Fairview Home Care and Hospice seeks volunteers

Fairview Home Care and Hospice is offering volunteer opportunities for individuals looking to gain experience and give back to the community.

Volunteers for Fairview Home Care and Hospice support families and hospice patients by providing companionship, offering caregiver relief, running errands for homebound individuals and more.

“I love the flexibility of volunteering, and the fact that it’s personal and satisfying,” said Fairview Hospice volunteer Julie Desmond. “I love hearing people’s stories.”

Volunteers must be at least 18 years old and be willing to complete a background check and health screening. They must have their own transportation and complete the required volunteer training. Most volunteers average two to four hours per week. There is a required minimum time commitment of three months or 50 hours of total service. Fairview is also seeking Home Care and Hospice volunteers in Columbia Heights, New Brighton, Princeton, Woodbury, Burnsville, Bloomington, North Branch, Buffalo and other areas.

To get started, volunteers can apply online at www.fairview.org/hospicevolunteer.