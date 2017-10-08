25th annual marching band competition

Irondale High School hosted the 25th Annual Music of the Knight marching band competition on Saturday, Sept. 30. The competitive field show featured a combination of music, marching, movement, and visual effects featuring three classes (A, AA, AAA). The competition included local and regional marching bands from Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. (Sun Focus staff photos by Sam Lenhart)
The Blaine Marching Bengals played a story of treasure and conflict. The greedy people of the castle desire to steal a jewel from the dragon while she is away. Upon a successful heist, the dragon comes and enacts revenge. The Blaine Bengals are an 80-piece marching band. The band was directed by Alec Paquin.