Police reports from New Brighton Sept. 17-23

Theft, burglary

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 19 on the 800 block of Cessna Drive.

• Laptop – reported stolen Sept. 20 on the 800 block of West County Road D.

• Catalytic converter – reported stolen Sept. 20 on the 500 block of Old Highway 8 NW.

• License plate – reported Sept. 20 on the 1400 block of 20th Avenue NW.

• Cash – reported stolen Sept. 21 on the 600 block of W County Road D.

• Package – reported stolen Sept. 22 on the 2500 block of 17th Avenue NW.

• Vehicle tabs – reported stolen Sept. 22 on the 900 block of W County Road D.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 17 on the 700 block of 5th Street SW.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 19 on 14th Street NW and 23rd Avenue NW.

Criminal property damage

• Fence – reported damaged Sept. 20 on the 700 block of 7th Street NW.

• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 21 on the 600 block of W County Road D.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers