Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE SUMMARY
ORDINANCE NO. 938
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW MUNICIPAL CODE, SECTION 502, RELATING TO MOVIE THEATERS QUALIFYING FOR ON-SALE LIQUOR LICENSES; PLANNING CASE TX2017-001
On September 25, 2017, the Mounds View City Council adopted Ordinance 938 which amends Chapter 502 of the Mounds View Municipal Code, allowing movie theaters in operation as of September 25, 2017, to obtain an On-Sale Liquor License.
A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available online at the Citys website located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.
Nyle Zikmund,
Interim City Administrator
Published in the
Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus
October 6, 2017
739117