Ordinances – CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW

COUNTY OF RAMSEY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE SUMMARY

ORDINANCE NO. 938

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF MOUNDS VIEW MUNICIPAL CODE, SECTION 502, RELATING TO MOVIE THEATERS QUALIFYING FOR ON-SALE LIQUOR LICENSES; PLANNING CASE TX2017-001

On September 25, 2017, the Mounds View City Council adopted Ordinance 938 which amends Chapter 502 of the Mounds View Municipal Code, allowing movie theaters in operation as of September 25, 2017, to obtain an On-Sale Liquor License.

A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection during regular business hours at Mounds View City Hall and is available online at the Citys website located at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.

Nyle Zikmund,

Interim City Administrator

Published in the

Mounds View-New Brtn Sun Focus

October 6, 2017

