Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF SALE

The personal property as follows, to-wit:
Make: FORD
Model: E350 BOX TRUCK
VIN #: 1FDJE3715DHB87177
Plate #: YAA9970
Towed from: 3151 COUNTY DR LITTLE CANADA, MN on date: 9-22-17
All items will be sold by Schmit Towing, Inc. in the City of Fridley, County of Anoka, State of Minnesota, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 168B.
The registered owner or lienholder has the right to reclaim the vehicle under section 168B.051. A registered owner or lienholder who fails to claim the impounded vehicle under section 168B.051 is deemed to waive any right to reclaim the vehicle and consents to the disposal or sale of the vehicle.
Schmit Towing, Inc.
92 43rd Ave. NE
Minneapolis, MN 55421
763-253-1568
Published in the
Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus
October 6, 2017
740642