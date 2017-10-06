Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF FRIDLEY

PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE

PLANNING COMMISSION

Notice is hereby given that there will be a public hearing of the Fridley Planning Commission at the Fridley Municipal Center, 6431 University Avenue N.E. on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

For the purpose of:

Consideration of a Plat, PS 17-04, by Fridley Land LLC, to replat the north of 4800 East River Road, to allow further redevelopment of the property. This replat will create 2 new industrial lots. The legal description is on file and available at Fridley Municipal Center.

Any and all persons desiring to be heard shall be given an opportunity at the above stated time and place. Any questions related to this item may be referred to Stacy Stromberg, Planner, at 763-572-3595.

Hearing impaired persons planning to attend who need an interpreter or other persons with disabilities who require auxiliary aids should contact Roberta Collins at 763-572-3500 no later than October 11, 2017. The TDD number is 763-572-3534.

The City Council meeting for this item will be on November 13, 2017.

DEBRA A. SKOGEN

CITY CLERK

CITY OF FRIDLEY

Published in the

Columbia Hgt-Fridley Sun Focus

October 6, 2017

