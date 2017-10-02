Police reports from Mounds View Sept. 12-21

Theft, burglary
• Burglary – reported Sept. 12 on the 2600 block of Ardan Avenue.
• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 13 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
• Theft – reported Sept. 14 on the 3500 block of Raymond Avenue.
• Passport – reported stolen Sept. 14 on the 2100 block of Program Avenue 130.
• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 16 on the 2700 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
• Gasoline – reported stolen Sept. 17 on the 2600 block of County Road I.
• Street sign – reported stolen Sept. 18 on Bronson Drive and Raymond Avenue.
• License plate – reported stolen Sept. 18 on the 2100 block of Program Avenue.
• Gold chain – reported stolen Sept. 18 on the 2100 block of Program Ave 212.
• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 19 on the 2500 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
• License plate – reported stolen Sept. 19 on the 8400 block of Sunnyside Road.
Driving while intoxicated
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 15 on the 2100 block of Program Avenue
Criminal property damage
• Screen – reported damaged Sept. 12 on the 2400 block of Mounds View Boulevard.
• Car windows – reported damaged Sept. 14 on the 7600 block of Greenfield Avenue.
— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers