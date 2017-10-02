Manufacturing tour includes area stops

Have you ever wondered what happens inside manufacturing plants? You can see for yourself during the Dream It. Do It. Statewide Tour of Manufacturing, when three north metro businesses open their doors for free evening tours for a first-hand experience.

Mate Precision Tooling in Anoka will open on Oct. 3., Green Bay Packaging in Coon Rapids will open on Oct. 4 and Aggressive Hydraulics in East Bethel will open on Oct. 5. All tours are from 4:30-6 p.m.

The public, including students, families, schools, and community groups, will see how people make the things we use every day. It’s also a great opportunity to learn more about high-paying, high-tech, and high-demand manufacturing careers.

To register for any or all free tours, which includes food, beverages, and giveaways, visit Eventbrite.com and search Mate Precision Tooling, Green Bay Packaging or Aggressive Hydraulics in the “Search for events” box; or email the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce, [email protected] Registration is strongly encouraged.

The tours are supported by the MetroNorth Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Committee and the Anoka County Workforce Center, and is part of Dream It. Do It. Statewide Tour of Manufacturing, led by the 360 Manufacturing Center of Excellence. Dream It. Do It. inspires the next generation of manufacturing talent and collaborates with industry to promote careers in manufacturing in Minnesota. To learn more about this program, visit dreamitdoitmn.com.