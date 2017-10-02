Fridley Schools Foundation holds inaugural Walk-a-thon

A sea of yellow marched around Commons Park in honor of the very first Fridley Schools Foundation Walk-a-thon on September 20. The Foundation launched the inaugural event to raise money to be used for student scholarships and innovation teacher grants in Fridley Public Schools classrooms.

President of the Fridley Schools Foundation Renee VanGorp said the event exceeded expectations. Members of the Fridley Key Club volunteered to help give t-shirts to donors to the Fridley Schools Foundation. Every dollar donated helps to fund needs in District 14, including student scholarships and innovation teacher grants. (photo provided by Fridley Public Schools)

“This was something brand new that we were trying,” VanGorp said. “And when the day came, there was perfect weather. It was so fun to see everyone in their black and gold t-shirts with such high energy. I would say it was a huge success for our inaugural event.”

The event raised nearly $2,000 to put toward needs at Fridley Public Schools. Additionally, the Fridley Lions Club and Nelson’s Cheese and Deli gave generous donations toward the cause.

The Fridley Schools Foundation is pushing to create more community events this year to raise additional funds for innovation grants.

“One of the reasons that we’re doing more fundraising this year is to raise money so our schools can apply for innovation grants to offer unique opportunities in the classrooms,” VanGorp shared.

If a teacher has a vision for their classroom, they are able to apply for grants to make their dream a reality through Fridley Schools Foundation donations. These classroom needs can include funding for a field trip, school supplies, technology devices or software and more. These grants are meant to ensure equitable opportunities for all Fridley students, as well as promote the unlimited possibilities in FPS classrooms.

VanGorp said she is thankful to the entire Fridley community for stepping up to support the schools.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who participated,” VanGorp said. “There were a lot of people behind the scenes, donating and helping with the event. We also had so much support from within the school with the faculty and staff. It was just such a great day for a walk.”

