Columbia Heights soccer girls hope to stop losing streak

After opening the season with three wins and one loss, the Columbia Heights girls’ soccer team has lost its next eight games.

In the early season wins, the Hylanders received strong play from goalkeeper Brianna Jorgenson, who had 21 saves against one goal in those games. Katherine Ortiz and Nicole Kircher anchored a strong defense.

Mariela Mendoza had a strong offensive week with two goals in each game with 1 and 3 assists for a four-goal, four-assist week.Emily Reynolds added three goals.

But after the good start, the Hylanders have sputtered in the eight-game losing streak. Heights coach Brian Born said his team is young and growing pain is expected. He is hopeful they will bounce back.

“We have many young players playing in their first varsity action contributed,” he said, “Two seventh graders had their first goals scored as varsity players. Desteny Delgado and Lidya Kennedy both scored their first goals”

The Hylanders have four regular season games left and they hope to end the skid.

“Our roster is deep and we should be able to weather it and be successful,: Born said.

