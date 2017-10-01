Police reports from Fridley Sept. 14-20

Theft, burglary

• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 14 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Mail – reported stolen Sept. 14 on the 1300 of 75th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 16 on the 7100 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 16 on the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE.

• Purse – reported stolen Sept. 16 on the 7200 block of Highway 65 NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 16 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Vehicle – reported stolen Sept. 17 on the 5800 block of Main Street NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 17 on the 700 block of Rice Creek Terrace NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 17 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Asphalt push blower – reported stolen Sept. 18 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported stolen Sept. 18 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 18 on the 100 block of Pearson Way NE.

• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 18 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 19 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Wallet – reported stolen Sept. 19 on the 7300 block of Concerto Curve NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 19 on the 6400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Dine and dash – reported Sept. 19 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 20 on the 7200 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Purse – reported stolen Sept. 20 on the 6900 block of University Avenue NE.

• Prescription medication – reported stolen Sept. 20 on the 5300 block of 4th Street NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 19 on the 5600 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 20 on Crown Road NE and Horizon Drive NE.

Criminal property damage

• Vehicle – reported damaged Sept. 14 on the 7500 block of University Avenue NE.

• Vehicle – reported damaged Sept. 16 on the 900 block of Lynde Drive NE.

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 17 on the 100 block of 63 ½ Way NE.

• Vehicle – reported damaged Sept. 19 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers