Columbia Heights photojournalists captures life, struggles of Nigeria’s youth

Columbia Heights resident and photojournalist, Bree Mcgee, joined the Basic Institute for Zonal African Advancement (BIZAA) on their most recent mission trip to Nigeria to document the organizations fight against child labor and child trafficking.

BIZAA is an international, nonprofit organization dedicated to the empowerment of the youngest citizens of Southeastern Nigeria through grass-root efforts to eliminate child labor, child trafficking and domestic servitude. The organization aims to provide education through sponsorship and micro-loan programs for families. Students in Nigeria flood BIZAA missionaries with smiles and hugs. (Photo Courtesy of Bre McGee for BIZAA)

In May, Mcgee, spent the 10-day mission trip capturing images of the rough lives of young people in remote Nigerian communities.

Mcgee was contacted by the organization after staff spotted a photo she took for the Star Tribune.

“Two of our team members saw the picture she took and brought it to one of our meetings,” said Okey Anyanwu, BIZAA Founder and President. “They both brought it in without the other one knowing. From there we all agreed that we needed to find this photojournalist and when we did we offered her the opportunity to go on the mission.”

After leaning more about BIZAA’s mission and the passion Anyanwu has for his home country, McGee knew it was something she had to do.

“It was really moving and I thought to myself ‘Okay, I have to do this’,” she said.

While in Nigeria, McGee took over 9000 photos documenting the lives of Nigeria’s most vulnerable people.

“We saw everything that is going on first-hand and sometimes it was difficult,” said McGee. “All of these child laborers trying to sell peanuts, bananas – anything on the side of the road.”

One of the stand out encounters McGee faced was with a young woman named Ifunanya. In May 2017, Columbia Heights resident Bree Mcgee spent 10-days photography the daily lives people in remote Nigerian communities. (Photo Courtesy of Bre McGee for BIZAA)

After her parents passed away, the 20-year-old Nigerian became the sole caretaker for both of her grandparents.

“When she moved in her grandfather was blind and then two weeks before we got there her grandmother, who was also a caretaker, had a massive stroke and became confined to the concrete floor,” said McGee.

McGee said that Ifunanya’s grandmother, who is virtually paralyzed, laid on the floor without a blanket, pillow or mattress as chickens hustled in and out of their one room hut.

“Her grandma is only 62-years old and her grandpa is only 67-years-old,” said McGee. “These are the ages of my parents and she is taking care of them. She has to get them both up, care for both of them and then go work on a farm for 10 hours, come home, make dinner and then they all sleep on the floor.”

It was a moment in the trip that McGee described as “defining”.

“Before we left I was told that I would not come back the same person and when I was crouching down beside this woman her I could feel that moment happening.” said McGee. “It sounds crazy but it is completely true.”

Just witnessing such conditions was only half of the battle for the committed photojournalist.

“It is really difficult when you’re in these situations and you are there to do a job and stick a camera in their face,” said McGee. “There is a language barrier and they might not understand what exactly I am doing or why I am doing it. It is definitely very trying.” In May 2017, Columbia Heights resident Bree McGee took over 9000 photos documenting the lives of Nigeria’s most vulnerable people. (Photo Courtesy of Bre McGee for BIZAA)

The next night, McGee and BIZAA staff returned to Ifunanya’s home with a mattress, pillow, blanket, hygiene products and medicine for the struggling family.

“The global society is so much smaller than everybody thinks it is,” said McGee. “In less than 24 hours of traveling you are in a remote community of people that desperately need help and we always tend to think that there are American that are sick and needy and could benefit from education as well, which is true but so many of these Nigerians are needier, poorer and sicker. When you are born into a family that can provide even the basic necessities it is easy to forget just how lucky you are.”

Throughout the year, BIZAA has a diligent staff working with pastors and community leaders in Nigeria to identify children that need help. When BIZAA missionaries left for Nigeria in May, they originally planned to bring 40 cases back to the United States for sponsorship but left with files on almost 100 children in desperate need.

Currently, there are 15 million children starting at the young age of five working in Nigeria, and over 64 percent of them work on the streets begging, shining shoes, washing feet or selling vegetables. Others work in fields, quarries and are exposed to physical and sexual abuse as domestic servants.

McGee’s work will be open for public viewing at the photo exhibit – Stolen Lives: The Lost Futures of Nigeria’s Trafficked Youth on Friday, Nov. 3 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Golden Valley Country Club located at 7001 Golden Valley Road in Golden Valley.

The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary tickets can be found at http://bit.ly/PhotoExhibitStolenLives.

To learn more about BIZAA and their cause, visit http://bizaa.org.

