Police reports from Columbia Heights Sept. 13-20

Theft, burglary
• Furniture – reported stolen Sept. 15 on the 600 block of 37th Avenue NE.
• Jewelry – reported Sept. 15 on the 600 block of 40th Avenue NE.
• Fraud – reported Sept. 16 on the 4200 block of Main Street NE.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 17 on the 4600 block of Central Avenue NE.
• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 18 on the 1400 block of 49th Avenue NE.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 19 on the 4800 block of Central Avenue NE.
• Burglary – reported Sept. 19 on the 4100 block of Madison Street NE.
• Mail – reported stolen Sept. 19 on the 4400 block of University Avenue NE.
Driving while intoxicated
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 16 on the 4200 block of 5th Street NE.
Criminal property damage
• Door – reported damaged Sept. 14 on the 3700 block of Stinson Boulevard NE.
• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 15 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.
• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 15 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.
• Hit and run – reported Sept. 17 on the 1400 block of McLeod Street NE.
• Graffiti – reported Sept. 18 on the 500 block of 37th Avenue NE.
• Residential window – reported Sept. 19 on the 4400 block of 2nd Street NE.
• Propane line – reported cut Sept. 20 on the 900 block of 47th Avenue NE.
– Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers