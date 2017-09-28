Focus region calendar of events

Friday, Sept. 29

Friday Night by Firelight, 7-8:30 p.m. at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Avenue NE, Fridley. Join us at the new outdoor amphitheater for a night of storytelling, campfire and s’mores. Things that Go Bump in the Night – taking the scare out of nocturnal creatures.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Citizens for Safer Streets, 1:30-3 p.m. at the Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Ave NE. Four out of five schools in the Columbia Heights School District are on 49th Avenue. Last year, families and community members saw an increase in significant traffic concerns on this road and have brought together a number of elected officials to work on the problem of safety and our children. Join neighbors and your representatives to hear what is being done to make 49th safer for the children.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Eagles Auxiliary Breakfast, 8-11 a.m. at 563 Old Highway 8, New Brighton. The menu includes pancakes (all you can eat) & sausage or ham; or, eggs, toast, sausage or ham. Fruit, orange juice, coffee and milk are included, Cost is $6/person. Side orders of eggs and hash browns are also available for an extra charge.

Monday, Oct. 2

Mounds View Sons of Norway annual Membership Dinner, 6-9 p.m. at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Drive, St Paul. Meatballs, a dessert buffet, and lefse. Entertainment by the Northstar Nordic dancers. Tickets $18 per person, payable at the door. Cash or check only. Conctact Craig Zuidema for reservations by September 27. Email: [email protected], Subject Line must read “Membership Dinner.” Home phone: (763) 783-1951, cell phone (763) 283-9032.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Coffee With A Cop, 10 a.m. at Realife Cooperative of Mounds View, 7735 Silver Lake Road. Coffee provided by Mounds View’s own Caribou Coffee. All are welcome to attend and get to know our officers and ask questions. Also, we will have a drug take back bin available for unwanted, unused, or expired prescription medication.

Meditation Workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Columbia Heights Public Library, 3939 Central Avenue NE. Learn how meditation can help you cope with the stresses of life. Meditation helps to replace anxiety with joy and peace, and calm the body and mind. Join Arvind Naik for this informative lecture in the library’s community room. There will be a short meditation sitting. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, call 763-706-3690.

Friday, Oct. 6

Northeast Senior Services Fundraiser, 4:30-7 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2708 33rd Avenue NE, Saint Anthony Village. Come support programs for seniors living in the communities of St. Anthony Village, Columbia Heights, New Brighton and Northeast Minneapolis. The event includes a lemon-rosemary roasted chicken dinner, entertainment, door prizes and a raffle. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-16 and free fro children ages 5 and under. All proceeds will benefit Northeast Senior Services Inc., a non-profit organization. For more information, call 612-781-5096.

Irondale 50th Anniversary Celebration, 5-7 p.m. at Irondale High School, 2435 Long Lake Road, New Brighton. Join Irondale High School alimni for a 50th Anniversary celebration. The event will take place during homecoming week and will include a catered dinner by Smokey’s Pub and Grill. There will be games and guided tours of the school. Come for the celebration and stay for the Homecoming football game against Henry Sibley at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10/person. To RSVP, visit http://moundsviewschools.org/irondale50 by Oct. 2.

Saturday, Oct. 7

Fall Recycling Drop-off and Secure Paper Shredding, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Locke County Park, 840 71st Avenue NE, Fridley. Time to clean out the house and organize the garage! Save the date for Fridley’s last recycling drop-off event of the year. Bring electronics, appliances, tires, bicycles, fluorescent bulbs, batteries, cardboard, carpeting and more. Many items can be dropped off for free; some items have a small charge. Visit FridleyMN.gov/dropoff for a complete list of accepted items and any applicable costs.

Fire Open House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 6431 University Avenue NE in Fridley. Stop by and experience firefighting at the 2017 Fridley Fire Open House. This family-friendly event includes demonstrations, fire and crime prevention stations, giveaways, treats and more. Climb aboard a fire truck and meet Fridley firefighters.