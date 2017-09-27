New Brighton man demands to be arrested, house set on fire

A New Brighton man who allegedly set fire to his home wanted to be arrested, according to authorities.

Brody Allen Probasco called police around 8 p.m. Sept. 7 after arguing with his mother over finances, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court. Brody Allen Probasco (Photo provided by Ramsey County Court)

When officers arrived, Probasco’s mother said her son had become verbally abusive during the argument and that she planned to stay with relatives for the night.

According to the complaint, the disgruntled 29-year-old became angry his mother was leaving and demanded police arrest him. Officers explained to Probasco that they could not arrest him because he did commit a crime.

About an hour later, officers responded back to 1500 Cessna Drive on a report that smoke and flames were emanating from the house.

According to the legal document, Probasco took a gas can from the shed, drenched his bed with gasoline, and set the house on fire.

Firefighters took control of the scene but the house was severely damage. Officers were unable to locate the defendant.

According to the complaint, once Probasco’s mother arrived back on the scene, she told officers that she and her son have had significant ongoing disputes since the passing of her husband and that Probasco has been struggling with his mental health.

Probasco turned himself in on Sept. 18 after showing up at a Minneapolis treatment center and was later charged with first-degree arson.

According to the complaint, Probasco told police in a Mirandized interview that he had been having a hard time since his father died and that he just “flipped out.”

The defendant also stated that his body made him set the house on fire and that his mind did not.

Probasco has no felonies on his record. He was convicted twice in 2015 for disorderly conduct, once in 2012 for domestic assault and once in 2013 for violating a no contact order.

If convicted, he faces 20 years in prison, a $20,000 fine, or both.

