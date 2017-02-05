Father daughter dance in Mounds View

The Mounds View Police Department is hosting its first annual father daughter dance on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The event was created in hopes of strengthening families, while building the bond between fathers and daughters, or a father figure, grandpa, uncle, etc.



The dance will display the first date experience with their fathers or father figure to help support the development of morals and values. Young girls will be able to gain more confidence, value, and self-esteem.



The police department aims to encourage fathers to play an active role in their daughters’ lives.



According to the National Fatherhood initiative, “a father’s involvement reduces the occurrence of behavioral problems and psychological problems in young women, as well as enhancing cognitive development, while decreasing delinquency and economic disadvantage in low-income families.”



Activities include dinner, dancing, DJ, activities at the table, and photography will be available. Dress is semi-formal.

Tickets are $25 per couple, and $10 per additional child.



For those interested and cannot afford tickets, assistance may be available. Contact Pinewood Elementary School at 763-784-4006 or Mounds View Police Department at 763-717-4070.



The dance will be held in the Mounds View Community Center Ballroom from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.