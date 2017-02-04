Isolated seniors receive holiday love from Fridley students

Brenda Abraham’s students review instructions for collecting money to be donated to the Gifts for Seniors program. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)

Brenda Abraham’s homeroom class at Fridley Middle School took up a noble cause of service and giving this December.

The students in Abraham’s class chose Gift for Seniors, a charitable group in Minneapolis that collects holiday gifts for isolated seniors, as their service project. The students hit the hallways with 12 containers, collecting change from their fellow classmates to contribute to the organization, which can then purchase needed presents.

Abraham’s homeroom class raised $146.68 in change over three weeks.

Tallies of money collected on behalf of Gifts for Seniors were displayed on the hallway wall at Fridley Middle School. (Photo courtesy of Fridley Public Schools)

“[My students] learned that the spare change in their pockets could go a long way to brightening a lonely person’s day,” Abraham said. “Most importantly, my students learned how generous and loving the students at FMS can be.”

Gifts for Seniors began as a Hennepin County volunteer program in 1994. The program grew to serve isolated seniors throughout the seven-county metro area. They accept cash or new, unwrapped gifts from their wish list, and have served over 30,000 isolated seniors over the last 22 years.