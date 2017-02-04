Falls prevention workshop for seniors at Mercy Hospital

Falls are not a normal part of aging, yet one out of every three adults age 65 and older falls every year, and most have significant health and lifestyle consequences as a result. Stepping On, a falls prevention program, will help participants identify why they fall, as well as the different ways to prevent falls: strength and balance exercises; home safety check suggestions; and a medication review. Participants will also be introduced to a display of falls prevention products. The workshop is for people who have fallen, as well as for people who fear falling. Participants will leave with more strength, achieve better balance and experience a feeling of confidence and independence as a result of performing various exercises and sharing personal falls experiences as a group.



The program was developed by Dr. Lindy Clemson of Sydney, Australia, to help older adults learn ways to prevent falls. It was brought to the United States by Dr. Jane Mahoney, executive director of the Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging, with funding from the Centers for Disease Control and other partners. The research has found that people who complete the workshop have a 31 percent reduced rate of falls.



The seven-week workshop begins at Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus in Fridley on Feb. 27 and at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids April 17. Led by health care professionals, the workshop is appropriate for independent, older adults with a history of falls, at risk of falls or who have a fear of falls. The series is only $10. For more information, or to register, call Mercy Trauma Services at 763-236-7016.