New Brighton seeking volunteer city commissioners

The city of New Brighton has a strong commitment to citizen participation and has an established system through which citizens can formally advise the city council. Volunteer commissions use materials provided by city staff to research major issues affecting the city and recommend direction to the city council based off evidence, research and reports.



Individuals interested in serving their community in this way should submit a cover letter, application and resume (if available) to the New Brighton city clerk by the end of the business day on Feb. 7.



New Brighton’s four volunteer commissions are:

• The Economic Development Commission which advises the City Council on matters concerning industrial and commercial development for the city. This commissioner meets the first Wednesday of each month at 7:30am at New Brighton City Hall.

• The Parks, Recreation and Environmental Commission advises the City Council on the proper use and care of parks and the natural environment as well as on policies covering recreational activities in the city. Matters relating to the New Brighton Community Center are also considered by this commission. This commission meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at New Brighton City Hall.

• The Planning Commission advises the City Council on all land use planning matters. Their duties also include the development and maintenance of the City of New Brighton’s Comprehensive Plan. This commission meets the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at New Brighton City Hall.

• The Public Safety Commission advises the City Council on matters relating to the goals, policies and operations of public safety functions and human rights issues. The duties of this commission include assisting our police and fire divisions in such activities as assessing community concerns relating to public safety issues, developing long-range strategic plans, as well as developing and monitoring the achievement of performance measures. This commission meets the last Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the Public Safety Center.



After submitting application materials, applicants will be scheduled for a brief interview with the City Council. Individuals who are appointed to serve as a commissioner, will generally be asked to serve a three-year term.

For more information regarding commissioner appointments, contact Dean Lotter, City Manager, at [email protected] or 651-638-2041.