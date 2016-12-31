Youth snowmobile safety certification courses

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Water Patrol will be conducting two youth snowmobile online field day courses in January 2017. Minnesota law requires that all residents born after Dec. 31, 1976 to have a certification to ride a snowmobile. This one-day classroom and ride performance course is required for those that have completed the online snowmobile safety certification course.

The course, for youth ages 11-15, will be offered twice – once at noon Saturday, Jan. 14 at, and 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Participants only need to attend one session.

Two requirements must be met to attend this course. First, participants must complete a DNR-approved online course. Second, participants must register in advance.



The online courses can be found at snowmobilecourse.com or snowmobile-ed.com. Upon completion, participants will receive a printable voucher that must be brought to the hands-on course.

The course will be held at the Ramsey County Fairgrounds, 2020 White Bear Ave., Maplewood.



For more information, visit dnr.state.mn.us/safety/vehicle/snowmobile. To register, contact Deputy Scott Jorgenson at 651-490-4509.