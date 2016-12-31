Mounds View Police warn about charity scams

In a time of gracious giving, the Mounds View Police Department is warning residents about charity scams. In Mounds View, all door-to-door solicitors are required to obtain a license, which must be shown upon request. If there is belief that a solicitor is working without approval, residents are advised to call 911.

Residents are advised to ask for written information about the charity that includes the name of the organization, its mission, plans for achieving its objectives and how much of every dollar collected is used for charitable purposes.

Check with the MN Attorney General’s Office Charity Division at 1-800-657-3787 to determine if the organization is registered. Other resources include CharityNavigator.org or charitywatch.org.

When giving to a charity, contribute by check or credit card. Cash donations cannot be traced and difficult for a charity to protect. Consider meeting a specific need, such as a toy or clothing drive.

Never provide a credit card number, account number, or other personal information.

Contact the Mounds View Police Department with questions at 763-717-4070.