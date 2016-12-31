Join the community in true Minnesotan fashion and celebrate winter at Fridley Winterfest 2017 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. This free event offers family fun both indoors and out.

Indoors activities will be at the Fridley Community Center, 6085 7th St. NE. Outdoors activities will be at Commons Park, 555 61st Ave. NE.



Enjoy horse-drawn sleigh rides, ice skating, sledding, snowball launching, dog sled rides and more at Commons Park. Warm up by the fire and toast marshmallows for s’mores. If the winter chill nips, head indoors to the Fridley Community Center for dancing, crafts, bingo, games and refreshments. Participants will have the chance to win $100 in the annual Medallion Hunt.

Info: FridleyMN.gov/Winterfest