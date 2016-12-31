Columbia Heights Mayor Gary Peterson leaves office after 30 years on council

After three decades of service to the city, Mayor Gary Peterson has put down his gavel one last time. As a true end of an era, Peterson has years of memorable and proud moments that will be unforgettable to the many residents of Columbia Heights.

First moving to Columbia Heights in 1968, Peterson quickly became active in the community through the local hockey association. Peterson’s children played hockey, which caused him to become a strong supporter of youth sports, always actively trying to improve local programs. Columbia Heights Mayor Gary Peterson poses in his office in front of some of his many accomplishments that have come from his service over the years. (Sun Focus staff photo by Sarah Burghardt)

Looking back, he said the his first improvement effort was getting new hockey nets.

“They had some wood ones that were pretty tacky,” Peterson said. Since the program couldn’t afford new nets, he scrounged up some pipes from a friend, learned how to weld, and put together 14 hockey nets in his garage.

Always for the kids

This form of dedication has been shown throughout Peterson’s time in Columbia Heights. He has always been involved in the Columbia Heights Athletic Boosters Club. Peterson was presented with the Booster’s highest honor, the Ron Wojciak Award, in 1979. He also put in effort to get instruments for the school music program, purchasing instruments from a local music shop going out of business.

“It’s things like that I really enjoy doing. Anything for the kids, music and athletics,” Peterson said.

In fact, this dedication to the kids was the driving force behind Peterson’s decision to run for mayor.

In 1998, a proposal to build a community center complex, complete with city offices and plenty of spaces for kids, was voted down because of lack of support from the mayor at the time, Joe Sturdevant.

“I thought he’d be supportive for the kids, but he didn’t back this,” Peterson said. “So, it ended up getting voted down, I was very disappointed, so that’s why I decided to run.”

Peterson was first elected mayor in 1999 and was in office until 2002. He was then elected mayor again in 2005 and will end his tenure this year.

City of Peace As a strong supporter of youth sports, Mayor Gary Peterson was presented with a plaque by Firehouse gym manager Sean Clerkin and members of the Golden Gloves Gym at the boxing show in December. Pictured, Peterson attends an All-American City celebration held at the gym. From left: Ludy Webster, Peterson, Jarrett Moore, and Sean Clerkin. (Sun Focus file photo)

Peterson has always been an advocate of peace, starting the City of Peace movement in Columbia Heights. Its first official installation was in June 2006, which was the Clock Tower of Peace at 40th and Central avenues. This monument has a time capsule with messages of peace for the future citizens of Columbia Heights.

In October 2009, Peterson worked with public safety staff, local businesses and many community members to raise money for the bronze “Always on Guard” statue. Located in front of the public safety building, it depicts a police officer and firefighter holding hands with a child. The statue is a reminder that Columbia

Heights public safety staff have a strong commitment to the community.

In May 2013, Heritage Tower, the final peace monument, was dedicated to the city. Each side represents one of four themes: diversity, labor, education and recreation. Located in the roundabout at Jefferson Street and Huset Parkway, this installation is another proud representation of community togetherness and rich culture.

All-America City

Of all his experiences as mayor, Peterson said that earning the All-America City Award with the city that he loves was the most memorable and special moment.

Given by the National Civic League, only 10 communities in the United States are honored each year. In 2016, the award focused on community efforts to “ensure that all children are healthy and successful in school and life.”

The city had a chance to showcase their “Heights Pride” at the awards ceremony in Denver in June 2016. Peterson said the Columbia Heights School District’s Dynamix student singing group gave an unforgettable performance.

“When those kids went up to sing, I could have cried, it was so good,” Peterson said. “Every time I think about it, I get goose bumps.”

Among the 20 finalists, Peterson said all cities were supportive of one another, a true feeling a peace.

“There was no jealousy, it was just camaraderie,” Peterson said.

And the moment that Columbia Heights was announced as an All-America City, community members were overwhelmed with feelings of shock and pride.

“I’ve never been so excited,” Peterson said. “To come back [from the trip] with that … we wanted to go from ‘Crumbling Heights’ and change our image, and we changed it.”

Through decades of service to the city, Peterson has always had Columbia Heights’ best interests in mind with great intentions. Because of Peterson’s constant efforts to promote peace and opportunity, Columbia Heights will remain forever impacted.

