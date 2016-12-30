Police reports from New Brighton Dec. 4-10

• New Brighton •

Theft, burglary

• A gas drive-off was reported Dec. 5 on the 200 block of County Road E2.

• A car stereo was reported stolen Dec. 5 on the 600 block of 1st Avenue NW.

• Cash and a check were reported stolen Dec. 5 on the 500 block of 17th Avenue NW.

• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 8 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road.

• Clothing a prescription medication were reported stolen from a vehicle Dec. 9 on the 1400 block of Cessna Circle.

• A cell phone was reported stolen Dec. 10 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road.

• A robbery was reported Dec. 10 on the 1400 block of 10th Street NW.

• Equipment was reported stolen from a work site Dec. 10 on the 1500 block of Long Lake Road.

Driving while intoxicated

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 4 on the 1100 block of Silver Lake Road NW.

• A female driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 5 on Highway 96 and Interstate 35W.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 5 on Interstate 35W and County Road C.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 6 on the 1200 block of Long Lake Road.

• A male driver was arrested for DWI Dec. 8 on the 200 block of W County Road E2.

Criminal property damage

• A retaining wall was reported damaged Dec. 4 on the 1400 block of Rosewood Court.

• A mailbox was reported damaged Dec. 8 on the 900 block of Oakwood Drive.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers