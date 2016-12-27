Columbia Heights teachers honored with statewide award

Columbia Academy special education teacher Shannon Tuttle (Submitted photo)

Highland Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Regina Skoy and Columbia Academy special education teacher Shannon Tuttle were recognized as 2016 TIES Exceptional Teachers at the 13th Annual TIES 2016 Education Technology Conference Dec. 13 in Minneapolis.

Skoy and Tuttle were chosen by Supt. Kathy Kelly for the TIES Exceptional Teacher award, which recognizes teachers who use technology to positively impact student learning and model best practices in their classroom. The following are excerpts from their nominations.

“Regina always keeps student learning at the forefront of any project and is very purposeful with her use of technology in supporting that learning. She admirably walks into the depths of the unknowns of technology alongside her students and utilizes her skills of critical-thinking, collaboration and inquiry to navigate with her students through new and old tasks alike. Always willing to try a new tool, Regina employs her curiosity and courage to bring her students’ learning to the next level.” Highland Elementary teacher Regina Skoy (Submitted photo)

“Shannon has been transforming her classroom with technology by creating engaging experiences for her students. She teaches READ 180 – a specialized reading curriculum- which requires technology as one of four components. Shannon integrates a variety of technology tools to ensure all of her students have access to real-world situations and are able to voice their opinions and ideas on each and every topic. Shannon is a master at implementing technology in a way that reflects the calm, quiet atmosphere of her classroom. She is comfortable with the technology and as a result her students are not anxious and are willing to try new applications. She is a model for other teachers in our district and that is what makes Mrs. Tuttle an innovative educator.”

Columbia Heights Public Schools is a partner of TIES, which is the largest provider of education technology professional development in the Midwest. TIES is a collaborative of 48 Minnesota school districts. Among others, it provides management software for school operations, instructional administration and information technology operations