Shop with a Cop in Mounds View

The Mounds View Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop program on Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Shoreview Super Target.

Students from both Sunnyside and Pinewood had the opportunity to shop with local officers and pick out presents for their parents, siblings and themselves. This year, Target donated $1,250 toward this initiative. Each child is allotted about $100.

The festivities continued at the Mounds View Community Center with pizza, cookies, and hot chocolate. Mayor-elect Carol Mueller also stopped by to help the officers wrap gifts for the children.