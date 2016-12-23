Moore than Dance studio presents Annie Jr.

Moore Than Dance performing arts studio in Fridley has announced its holiday production of Annie Jr., a condensed version of the classic Broadway musical.

Based on the book and score by Tony Award-winning Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, “Annie Jr.” follows everyone’s favorite redhead determined to find the family that abandoned her at a New York City orphanage run by the villainous Miss Hannigan. With help from her fellow orphan friends, Annie finds a new family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and their lovable dog Sandy. Leads in the show left to right, Anissa Lubbers (Grace), Charlotte Eames (Annie), and Johnathan Rehlander (Daddy Warbucks). (Photo courtesy of Moore Than Dance)

As Annie’s story unfolds, audience members will enjoy classic songs such as Tomorrow, You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile, Little Girls, Hard Knock Life, and more.

“It is a great musical and there are so many parts for kids,” said director and choreographer Angela Mannella-Hoffman. “Annie. Jr. really allows us to have all different levels of talent and experience.”

The “all-inclusive” cast ranges in age from 4-65 and features performers with special needs such as Down’s Syndrome, Autism and Cystic Fibrosis.

“The actors with special needs do the same stuff that everyone else does,” said Mannella-Hoffman. “I think that is what’s going to make this show unique and special.”

Among the cast, crew, and set design, nearly 80 students and volunteers from Fridley, New Brighton and Mounds View are participating in the winter production.

“The whole directing team is made of professional performers,” said Mannella-Hoffman. “It is going to be a great show.”

Mary Wallace designed and created the costumes featured in the production and Tony Freeman is the musical director.

Performances will be held Saturday, Dec. 31, at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. at Totino-Grace High School, 1350 Gardena Avenue NE, Fridley.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. Tickets are available online at www.moorethandance.com.

Contact Sam Lenhart at [email protected]