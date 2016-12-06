Letter to the editor: Editorial misses issue of powerful teachers union

To the Editor:

I must say you did an excellent job of hiding your anger at the result of the election and your hatred of Donald Trump. I almost believed you. Then I read your column which was crammed with socialist agenda items delightfully disguised as “a model for what Trump might do…”.



Terry Bonhoff was defeated probably because of her positions and voting record. Now you want to place her in a federal position? I think Trump is smarter than that.

Your agenda clearly favors public education and increased spending for students. Sounds great except one must ask themselves a very important question… Where does all that money go? Once voters approve referendums for school spending, we don’t hear a thing from the schools. Perhaps that is because most of the money from referendums ultimately ends up in union coffers or teacher pockets…either as direct wages or in retirement benefits. Do we really need to pay a Spanish teacher $50,000, plus free trips to Spain, plus paid health care, plus tenure,etc? Talk about a rigged system.



Fast forward to the last paragraph of your column to find the ultimate exposure of your true agenda. Anyone who would put the ‘state’ on any short list of priorities would love to see the day when we rename our country the SSA…the Socialist States of America.



I will continue to support our new president, students and private education. Public school teachers have the most powerful union in the state to do their bidding. And clearly they have the local news media in their corner.



Do you see why the voters did what they did?

Greg Mezzenga

Fridley