Donna Schmitt looks ahead to role as Columbia Heights’ mayor

A new mayor will be leading Columbia Heights in the new year. Councilmember Donna Schmitt was elected Columbia Heights mayor in an incredibly close race on Election Day, defeating longtime mayor, Gary Peterson. Columbia Heights Mayor-elect Donna Schmitt

Schmitt is currently in the middle of her second term on the city council, originally planning to run after her term expired.

Schmitt credits her husband for encouraging her to run in this year’s election, as well as many other members of the community.

Since being elected, Schmitt is continuing to stay involved in the community and planning ahead for the coming year for when she takes the mayoral seat.

Planning ahead

Schmitt recently sat down with Police Chief Scott Nadeau to talk about their respective roles in the city and how both the city council and the police department can work together toward goals.

“I wanted to make sure that he understood that I am in support of his vision,” Schmitt said. “As a council, we need to be backing him and his police officers, making sure that they are safe and making sure that they are making wise choices, just like how we should be making wise choices too.”

She also sat down with the city manager, Walt Fehst, to discuss ways to improve the city and compare visions for 2017. Topics of discussion included the possibility of revamping the EDA so it is not an organization of solely council members and including community members and business owners to help make decisions.

Schmitt wants to hold goal-setting meetings for the council and other city staff so that there is cohesion in annual goals among city government. She also said that since the council’s only employee is the city manager, there will be annual reviews.

“That is something that you would expect to see done in a regular business section,” Schmitt said. “And for us not to do that to our city manager, who is in charge of our city, that is negligent on our part.”

Schmitt is also planning on scheduling a “subcommittee of the council” meeting in December that will be open to the public to ensure cohesion and preparedness for 2017. She would also like to prepare an application for her council seat as soon as possible and would like it to be available when her seat officially opens on Jan. 2.

Schmitt also stressed the importance of establishing an annual calendar.

“I want to make sure that everybody is aware of the events that are coming up, like the Jamboree or Taste of Heights, so plans can be made,” Schmitt said. “It would be helpful to the community, as a service to them.”

Connecting the community

Despite the openness of city meetings, the turnout has been less than desirable.

Schmitt said she liked the idea of door-to-door knocking, referencing the police department’s strategy for a “Eat and Greet” block party that they held in the Circle Terrace neighborhood in late summer. Officers went door-to-door to the houses in the neighborhood near LaBelle Park to personally invite residents to the party, which proved to be incredibly effective due to the plentiful turnout.

“If we want people to come and be part of our communication process, which is going to be extremely important this next year because of the comprehensive plan, we may have to go door-to-door and ask people to come to these meetings,” Schmitt said.

“Even if it’s just getting together with different sections of the community and meeting them where they are at, at their place of worship or in a community room at their apartment building. We can’t expect people to come down to city hall, we just can’t, it doesn’t work.”

Schmitt also wants to ensure that each local “Coffee with a Cop” event will have at least one council or city staff member in attendance to allow for more availability for residents to share thoughts and ideas.

Comprehensive plan

Schmitt is adamant in encouraging the community to get involved with the comprehensive plan. She said that her first connection to the comprehensive plan was when she was part of the Planning and Zoning Commission ten years ago, and city staff at the time didn’t treat it as much of a priority and that it was something that Met Council requires each city to do.

“There was very little thought put into it. It was a duty that they had to do and it was very generic. It could be applied to any city, nothing really specific to our city,” Schmitt said. “Yes, the Met Council is making us do it, but we can make it our own. We have never sat down, truly, as a city, and set up a vision, and we need to have a vision.”

Schmitt said that working on the comprehensive plan should even be done annually, not only every seven to 10 years.

“If we didn’t meet our goals, we can evaluate the next year and figure out why we didn’t meet those goals,” Schmitt said.

Satellite school

Schmitt said that although Columbia Heights schools provide excellent opportunities for students who want to take AP courses, students are only able to earn college credits if they pay for and pass an exam following the course.

“I love that they’ve done really well with those classes, but I think we need more,” Schmitt said. She said she would love to get a satellite school, which is a branch of a campus of a college or university, that would be located in Columbia Heights, so students would have the opportunity to attend school nearby. Even with scholarships, it is a struggle for many students to attend and fund their way through higher education.

“I would love to have a partnership with Century College or Anoka-Hennepin or one of those types of schools to see if we could get a satellite school here in the city, where kids and adults could take classes and as they progress, could transfer on to other colleges, or the actual school itself, get help with AP classes or PSEO classes; a place that would be easy access for students who may not have the ability to drive or have the funds to live any place other than at home.”

