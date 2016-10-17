Residents file suit blocking hospital district dissolution at Allina Unity Hospital

Five residents of Fridley, Spring Lake Park, Mounds View, and Blaine will file a lawsuit in the coming days in Anoka County District Court challenging the North Suburban Hospital District’s vote in September to dissolve itself just weeks before three of the Hospital Board’s members face challenges for reelection.

Former Minnesota Attorney General Mike Hatch is representing the five plaintiffs which include homeowners, hospital patients, a Unity employee and a candidate running for the hospital board. The suit seeks an injunction which would roll back the hospital board’s vote in September to begin the process of dissolving the district and selling the hospital property to Allina Health for $1.

“In a hasty attempt to circumvent the democratic process in a local hospital board election, the North Suburban Hospital District violated state law by failing to acquire a petition from any one of its five member cities,” said Hatch.

Hatch sued Allina Health as Attorney General in 2001 which led to a landmark antitrust settlement.

The hospital board surprised its constituents in September with a sudden vote to dissolve, curiously just weeks after learning that three incumbent board members would face opponents in their bid for reelection. Over 80 people attended the September hospital board meeting and overwhelming spoke in opposition to the board’s action but the board passed the resolutions nonetheless.

“Our communities have invested millions into Unity Hospital over the past 50 years and we a right to have a say in its future,” said one of the plaintiffs, Karen Evans of Fridley. “We are going to hold the hospital board accountable and ensure that Unity remains a full-service, community hospital.”

Allina Health has made significant reductions of services at Unity over the past year, including the closing of its birth center and pediatric care, reduction of surgery, and cardiac services. Allina has announced plans to increase psychiatric units and addition services, making Unity a north metro hub for mental health.

Three health care workers are running for seats on the hospital board as a united slate called “Save Our Hospital”: Linda Hamilton (At-Large), Corbin Mattila (Spring Lake Park) who is one of the plaintiffs, and Bridget Lundquist (Mounds View). They will appear on the general election ballot November