Letter: Re: Open letter to the Allina nurses

To the Editor:

In the September 16, 2016 edition of the Sun Focus for Columbia Heights/Fridley, a letter was published written by Kaye Meyer, New Brighton. I remember a religion class I took in college. One student wrote a hate-filled letter to the teacher in disagreement with the teacher’s philosophy. The professor calmly told him, you got an F because you did not write a good letter, not because I disagreed with you; it was an angry letter filled with hate. Anger is THE most destructive of emotions. I did not learn much from that letter. I do not know the complexity of the situation, and I did not learn any more from the letter. I do know that the vitriol expressed puts a lot of negative energy out towards what is likely a VERY complex situation, why more and more are getting less and less rather than a better sharing of what wealth this world has to offer. I would have liked the letter to express on the one hand what nurses do that are measures of self-sacrifice, not only for their own families as they work to care for people like you, but putting themselves in direct contact with illness and suffering that could possibly create detriment towards themselves. I imagine many nurse are carrying loan debt, plus have put in long hours of study to become the qualified people they are today. I don’t think you put enough thought and energy into your letter to make it coherent to someone like me who lives in the community to better understand the situation. Your letter spews forth anger and frustration without enough thought behind it to show heart and HEAD. We have to keep our wits about us in these times. Unions are important to me. Unions over time have brought hard-won better working conditions to workers. That might mean that the nurse who cares for you had enough sleep to care for your properly. No matter what your position, I hope next time you write a letter, you will make it reasonable and not full of hate and accusations. I learned nothing more from your letter other than that you are angry. Even though you said that nurses should choke on their union, I’ll bet you anything that should one of them see you choking on a sandwich in the waiting room, he or she would help you and not ask for any money.

H. Beth LaBreche

Fridley