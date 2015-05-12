Fridley resident Munira Khalif to attend Harvard University this fall

Munira Khalif, a Fridley resident and senior at Mounds Park Academy (MPA), achieved the rare honor of being offered admission to all eight Ivy League schools, plus Stanford, Georgetown and the University of Minnesota. Munira Khalif, left, at the UN Youth Courage Award Ceremony. Khalif is one of nine people in the world to win this award. (Submitted photo)

She shared with her classmates recently that she will attend Harvard University.

“I was humbled to be able to choose amongst these incredible schools, and it was truly a difficult decision,” Khalif said. “But after visiting, I was able to envision myself making Harvard University my home for the next four years.”

She plans to major in political science and make a positive impact on the world through public service.

“I am so proud of Munira and all of the Mounds Park Academy students,” said Randy Comfort, MPA’s upper school director. “She is a wonderful example of how MPA students are academically engaged, effective communicators who are truly equipped to pursue their personal passions in higher education and beyond.”