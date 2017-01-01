Search
Columbia Heights
Columbia Academy’s ‘Annie Jr.’
Published January 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm
Uncategorized »
Columbia Heights Mayor Gary Peterson leaves office after 30 years on council
Published December 31, 2016 at 2:22 pm
Community & People »
After three decades of service to the city, Mayor Gary Peterson has put down his gavel one last time. As a true end of an era, Peterson has years of memorable and proud moments that will be unforgettable to the many residents of Columbia Heights. First moving to Columbia Heights in 1968, Peterson...
Columbia Heights Shop with a Cop helps families in need
Published December 30, 2016 at 2:16 pm
Community & People »
The annual Columbia Heights Police Department Shop with a Cop program set a record in both donations and number of families helped this year. A total of 17 families got the chance to buy gifts for their children at Target with the generous donations that were raised by the community. The Columbia...
OurLife: Tanzania is a focal point for Burnsville doctor and his wife
Published December 28, 2016 at 1:40 pm
Community & People »
By Sue Webber Contributing writer Tanzania has become a destination of choice for many area Lutherans, who are part of a mission that has continued for the last 25 years to bring Twin Cities residents to villages in Tanzania. Dr. Kenneth Olson and his wife (Roberta) Birdie, members of St. James...
Focus Region Calendar of Events
Published December 27, 2016 at 3:06 pm
Community & People »
Thursday, Dec. 29 Recovery International meeting, 7 p.m. in room 15 at St. Philip’s Lutheran Church, 6180 Hwy. 65, Fridley. Recovery International’s Fridley group, a self-help after-care mental health support and rebuilding gathering meets weekly. The meeting has a volunteer trained leader in...
Fights in the Heights
Published December 27, 2016 at 3:04 pm
Community & People »
The snow storm didn’t stop crowds from gathering to support local Firehouse Gym compete in the official Golden Gloves amateur boxing competition held at Murzyn Hall on Friday, Dec. 16.“Fights in the Heights” featured 10 bouts with boxers from many Upper Midwest Golden Gloves boxing gyms. Of...
Police reports from Columbia Heights from 12/7 to 12/14
Published December 27, 2016 at 2:53 pm
Public Safety »
• Columbia Heights • Theft, burglary • Shoplifting was reported on Dec. 8 on the 4200 block of Central Ave. NE. • Stock rims and tires were reported stolen off of a vehicle on Dec. 8 on the 600 block of 39th Ave. NE. • Package theft was reported on Dec. 8 on the 2100...
Columbia Heights teachers honored with statewide award
Published December 27, 2016 at 1:00 pm
Education »
Highland Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Regina Skoy and Columbia Academy special education teacher Shannon Tuttle were recognized as 2016 TIES Exceptional Teachers at the 13th Annual TIES 2016 Education Technology Conference Dec. 13 in Minneapolis. Skoy and Tuttle were chosen by Supt. Kathy...
DNR issues ice warning for aerated lakes
Published December 26, 2016 at 12:57 pm
Community & People »
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources warns ice anglers, snowmobilers, skiers and other outdoor enthusiasts to use caution when going onto any lake covered or partially covered with ice, especially those that feature aeration systems. “Open water areas created by aeration systems can...
OurLife: Airlines job led to a lifetime of travel for Chanhassen woman
Published December 25, 2016 at 1:33 pm
Community & People »
By Sue Webber Contributing writer Rosemary Soltis took her first airplane trip in January 1961, when she was training to be a United Airlines sales rep, calling on travel agents, incentive companies and commercial accounts. Despite retiring from a 45-year career with United in 2006, she’s still...
