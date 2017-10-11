Totino-Grace knocks St. Michael-Albertville from unbeaten ranks

By Matthew Davis

St. Michael-Albertville looked a like a team on the fast track for doing what Totino-Grace has done in the state’s highest class for football. Totino-Grace’s Zach Clausing helped the Eagles down once unbeaten St. Michael-Albertivlle 12-7 Sept. 29. (Photo by Matt Richards)

STMA (4-1) won its first four Class 6A games convincingly after moving up from Class 5A this year. Totino-Grace (4-1), the defending Class 6A champions, made sure the Knights wouldn’t make it five Sept. 29. With a big defensive performance, the Eagles held off STMA 12-7 at its homecoming game.

Isaac Richards put Totino-Grace up first with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Richards, a sophomore defensive back, also had four tackles.

Senior linebacker Joey Linders led the Eagles with 12 tackles, and senior defensive end Matt Heurung had 11. Matthew Kraemer, a senior linebacker, caused additional trouble with, two sacks a forced fumble and seven tackles. Senior defensive back Ryan Suggs also had a forced fumble and five tackles.

Sophomore linebacker Andrew Christopher helped the winning cause with a sack and three tackles. Junior nose tackle Luke Kubesh chipped in with eight tackles, and senior defensive back Alex Bergmann added four.

Totino-Grace limited STMA to 252 yards of total offense, which included 3.5 yards per running play. The Eagles also held the Knights scoreless until early in the fourth quarter when Knights senior quarterback Marcus Krupke found senior wide receiver Xavier Thurman for a 15-yard TD. STMA took a 7-6 lead with 11:54 left in the game. Peyton Schuler, Totino-Grace’s quarterback, threw for 102 yards and no interceptions in the Eagles’ win. (Photo by Matt Richards)

For a third time in five games, the Eagles found a way to rally. Junior fullback Charles Kamara ran in a 4-yard TD with 2:39 left as the Eagles took a 12-7 lead. He finished with 13 yards on five carries.

Running the ball had its ups and downs for the Eagles as they averaged 2.4 yards per play as a team. Senior running back Zach Clausing led the run attack with 44 yards on 10 attempts. Fellow senior running back Sam Hanson had 34 yards on eight carries.

Eagles senior quarterback Peyton Schuler took a number of hits in the backfield for 22 yards lost, which brought down the team’s rushing average. He boosted the Eagles in the passing game however with 102 yards on 8-17 passing.

Suggs, a wide receiver on offense, caught two passes for 39 yards. Junior tight end Nick Sticha also had a couple catches for 34 yards. Kamara had 24 yards receiving on two catches, and Hanson caught a couple for five yards.

STMA losing star senior running back and defensive back Mitchell Kartes hindered the Knights chances against the defending champion Eagles, which moved up to Class 6A several years ago. The Knights, the 2015 Class 5A champs, otherwise had a resume of wins against ranked teams in Champlin Park and Blaine.

Totino-Grace won its third in a row and will face an old rival in Osseo (2-3) at home Friday at 7 p.m. The Eagles beat the Orioles last year in the regular season, avenging a 2015 Class 6A playoff loss.

