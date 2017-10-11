Police reports from Columbia Heights Sept. 28 – Oct. 4.

Theft, burglary
• Vehicle – reported Sept. 28 on Resevoire Boulevard.
• Lawn mower – reported Sept. 28 on 5th Street.
• Electronic tablet – reported Sept. 29 on 42nd Avenue.
• Residential burglary – reported Sept. 29 on Washington Street.
• Residential burglary – reported Oct. 1 on University Avenue.
• Dog – reported Oct. 1 on Central Avenue.
• Fraud – reported Oct. 2 on Quincy Street.
• Medicine – reported Oct. 2 on Central Avenue.
• Vehicle – reported Oct. 3 on 37th Avenue.
• Bicycle – reported Oct. 3 on Jackson Street.
Driving while intoxicated
• Male driver – arrested for DWI Oct. 1 on 49th Avenue and 5th Street.
Criminal property damage
• Vehicle – reported Sept. 28 on Royce Street Northeast.
• Vehicle – reported Sept. 29 on University Avenue.
• Hit and run – reported Sept. 29 on 40th Avenue.
• Vehicle – reported Sept. 29 on Central Avenue.
• Vehicle – reported Sept. 30 on 5th Street.
• Window – reported Sept. 30 on 45th Avenue.
• Hit and run – reported Oct. 1 on Central Avenue.
• Hit and run – reported Oct. 1 on 49th Avenue.
• Garages – reported Oct. 2 on Van Buren Street.
• Vehicle – reported Oct. 2 on 5th Street.
— Compiled by Jack Hammett, Sun Focus Newspapers