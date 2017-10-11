Planet Fitness opens in Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights’ new Planet Fitness franchise will host its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at its location at 5045 51st Court Wednesday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m. Columbia Heights Mayor Donna Schmitt and other city officials are set to participate.

Giveaways and prizes will be available until 7 p.m. Planet Fitness franchisee Rick Petrone will donate $1,000 to the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club of the Twin Cities, a nonprofit that helps young people “reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens,” according to the group’s website.

The new facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The facility will provide free pizza during the grand opening ceremony and on the first Monday of every month. More information about this facility and others can be found at www.planetfitness.com.