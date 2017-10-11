Otto Bremer Trust awards New Brighton grant

The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded more than $3.8 million in grants to Twin Cities Metro Area and Minnesota statewide organizations as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

“We’re proud to support organizations that are providing essential resources for their communities,” said Brian Lipschultz, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “These grant recipients are making a positive impact throughout the region.”

Of those grants, Community Partners with Youth in New Brighton was awarded $40,000 for general operations to provide out-of-school-time programming for at-risk youth in grades K-8.

The Otto Bremer Trust, based in St. Paul, is a private charitable trust established in 1944 by founder Otto Bremer, a successful banker and community business leader. OBT owns 92 percent of Bremer Bank and also manages a diversified investment portfolio. The mission of OBT is to invest in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Since its inception, OBT has invested more than $600 million in organizations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin. Visit ottobremer.org.

For a complete list of grants, visit https://ottobremer.org/news_stories/2017-10-03-news/.