New websites are on the way

In a few weeks you will notice major changes with the Sun Newspaper websites.

You will still access the site using the familiar URL that you already have bookmarked in your favorites, but you will also be able to access our other sites that are part of our larger ECM Publishers family, under an umbrella site known as hometownsource.com.

One change that will be apparent right away is certain stories will be identified with a gold check mark. Those stories are considered premium content. To access those stories you will need to register. When you click on a story marked with the gold check mark, you will be asked to become a registered user. If you are a current subscriber to our print editions, you will need to complete the form and you will be asked to include your unique account number, which can be found on your print paper mailing label. If you are not a current print subscriber, you will still need to fill out the online form to become an online member. There is no fee to register, just a simple completion of a short form. Once submitted you will be given full access to all stories and content.

Readers will be welcomed to share their reactions with us as we make this transition. Share your ideas with your community editor, or send to [email protected]