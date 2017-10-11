Mounds View Clean Up Day scheduled for Oct. 14

Mounds View residents can participate in the Fall Clean Up Day Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Mounds View Community Center. Participation will require a valid driver’s license with a Mounds View address.

Some items may be dropped off at the Community Center for no charge, while others may require a fee. Free items include up to eight tires, two car batteries and two household appliances.

General trash loads will cost $35 for disposal. Pickup truck and trailer loads will cost $60. To dispose of mattresses, box springs or appliances containing freon (that exceed the first two appliance drop offs) will cost $35 each. Appliances without freon will cost $35. Couches will cost $25, and stuffed chairs will cost $18.

More pricing information for various items can be found on the City of Mounds View website. Additional charges may be applied to unusual items or unleveled vehicle loads. The city will not collect brush at this event, but residents can dispose of brush at the Ramsey County Yard Waste collection site in Arden Hills.

Each fall and spring, the City of Mounds View hosts a clean up day so residents can dispose of unneeded detritus and maintain uncluttered spaces in the home and around the area. More information is available at www.ci.mounds-view.mn.us.