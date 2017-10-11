Lights On Afterschool at Anoka County Library

The Anoka County Library joins more than 7,500 communities and one million Americans in celebrating afterschool programs on Thursday, Oct. 26, for this year’s Lights On Afterschool.

ACL will host seven programs aimed at school-age children as part of the celebration. Programs range from STEM programs to art classes. These afterschool programs build on the strengths and needs of learners by offering hands-on opportunities for skills building.

“Afterschool opportunities at the library allow kids to explore their personal interests and continuing learning when school is not in session,” said Anoka County Library Board President Dan Greensweig.

Research shows that youth who participate regularly in high-quality afterschool programs do better in school and attend school more frequently. They also have fewer behavior problems and stay engaged during peak hours for juvenile crime. Additionally, afterschool programs help working parents by providing a safe place for youth.

Lights On Afterschool is organized by the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit public awareness and advocacy organization working to ensure that all children have access to quality afterschool programs.

More information on the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool and America After 3PM, is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.

For a full calendar of Lights On Afterschool events at ACL, visit the event calendar at www.anokacountylibrary.org