Fridley High School celebrates homecoming week

Fridley Public Schools celebrated its Homecoming Week from Sept. 25-29.

Students showed off their school spirit by dressing for daily themed spirit days. They concluded their school week with a pep fest on Sept. 29, filled with activities and a coronation. FHS Homecoming King and Queen were seniors Goamar Pal and China Murray.

Other activities throughout the week included a powderpuff football game, student bonfire, a pre-football game carnival and the homecoming dance. The FHS varsity football team also took home the win on Homecoming night, defeating St. Paul Central 14-6. (Photos provided by Fridley Public Schools)