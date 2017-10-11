Fridley High School celebrates homecoming week

Fridley Public Schools celebrated its Homecoming Week from Sept. 25-29.
Students showed off their school spirit by dressing for daily themed spirit days. They concluded their school week with a pep fest on Sept. 29, filled with activities and a coronation. FHS Homecoming King and Queen were seniors Goamar Pal and China Murray.
Other activities throughout the week included a powderpuff football game, student bonfire, a pre-football game carnival and the homecoming dance. The FHS varsity football team also took home the win on Homecoming night, defeating St. Paul Central 14-6. (Photos provided by Fridley Public Schools)
The Fridley High School Homecoming Court was crowned during the coronation ceremony at the pep fest on Sept. 29. Back row, left to right, freshman Micah Niewald, sophomore Connor McCoy, junior Tri (G) Tran, senior king Goamar Pal, senior Nic Fite, senior Jesus Ruiz. Front row, left to right, freshman India Murray, sophomore Aisha Mack, junior Annissa Ramodit, senior queen China Murray, senior Victoria Ramirez, senior Vianka Damas.