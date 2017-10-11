Community & PeopleEducation

Fridley High School celebrates homecoming week

By

Fridley Public Schools celebrated its Homecoming Week from Sept. 25-29.

Students showed off their school spirit by dressing for daily themed spirit days. They concluded their school week with a pep fest on Sept. 29, filled with activities and a coronation. FHS Homecoming King and Queen were seniors Goamar Pal and China Murray.

Other activities throughout the week included a powderpuff football game, student bonfire, a pre-football game carnival and the homecoming dance. The FHS varsity football team also took home the win on Homecoming night, defeating St. Paul Central 14-6. (Photos provided by Fridley Public Schools)

Senior Homecoming Court nominees Victoria Ramirez and Nic Fite at the Fridley homecoming football game vs. St. Paul Central on Sept. 29. Homecoming Court King and Queen seniors Goamar Pal and China Murray Fridley High School students enjoying the homecoming football game from the student section. The Fridley High School cheerleading team performed at the pep fest on Sept. 29 during Homecoming Week. Fridley High School seniors took home the spirit stick at the high school’s pep fest. Homecoming Queen China Murray crowning King Goamar Pal at the Fridley High School pep fest. The Fridley High School Homecoming Court was crowned during the coronation ceremony at the pep fest on Sept. 29. Back row, left to right, freshman Micah Niewald, sophomore Connor McCoy, junior Tri (G) Tran, senior king Goamar Pal, senior Nic Fite, senior Jesus Ruiz. Front row, left to right, freshman India Murray, sophomore Aisha Mack, junior Annissa Ramodit, senior queen China Murray, senior Victoria Ramirez, senior Vianka Damas. Fridley High School students showed off their school spirit during Homecoming Week by dressing for spirit days. Friday’s theme was “black and gold tiger pride.” The Fridley High School pep fest featured many activities including a class tug-of-war. The Fridley High School Varsity Football team faced off against St. Paul Central for the Sept. 29 homecoming game. Fridley took home the winning score at 14-6.
