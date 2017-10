Instead of tossing your carved pumpkins into the trash, bring them to Springbrook Nature Center for recycling. There will be a collection bin in Springbrook’s parking lot Nov. 1–6. All those carved pumpkins add a lot of rotting garbage. The city will instead transform them into compost, a rich additive for soil that is used in gardening and on construction sites to reduce erosion. For more information, call 763-572-3594.

Springbrook Nature Center is located at 100 85th Avenue NW in Fridley.