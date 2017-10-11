Focus region calendar of events

Saturday, Oct. 14

Mounds View Fall Clean Up Day, from 9 a.m. to noon. Due to the construction of the new Public Works facility, the event will be held at the Mounds View Community Center at 5394 Edgewood Drive. For more details, contact Mounds View City Hall at 763.717.4000.

Fright Farm Haunted House, from 7-11 p.m. at the Ramsey County Extension Barn, 2020 White Bear Ave. in Maplewood. Fright Farm Haunted House will kickoff its 21st season on Oct. 6 and will be open from 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday night in October as well as on Halloween. Survivors of the haunted house can also experience other attractions, food and free photos on the grounds.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Family Art Day, 1-3 p.m. at Banfill Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 East River Road in Fridley, the public is invited to Family Art Sunday where families are invited to visit the Art Center, be creative and enjoy time together. The October event will feature stories and activity by Anoka Library, seasonal art making projects, and a scavenger hunt. This event is free and open to all.

Monday, Oct. 16

Candidate Forum, 7-8:30 p.m. at New Brighton City Hall, 803 Old Highway 8. The League of Women Voters – New Brighton will be sponsoring a candidate forums for the 2017 elections. The discussion will feature Mounds View School Board candidates. The forums will be re-broadcast on Channel 16 in New Brighton.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Author discussion, 7 p.m. at SubText Books, 6 West 5th St. in St. Paul. Join SubText Books in the store for a reading and signing with Barry Babcock, author of “Teachers in the Forest: Essays from the Last Wilderness in Mississippi Headwaters Country.” Babcock is one of Minnesota’s prominent voices advocating for the environment, and in this collection, he discusses his connection to the wild. He shares his experiences living off-grid, harnessing solar power from the sun, pumping his water well by hand every day, hunting, fishing, and gathering, all as part of the natural world.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Pumpkin Night in the Park, 6-10 p.m. at Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Avenue NW in Fridley. Hundreds of glowing pumpkins will line the trails at Springbrook Nature Center. Held for more than 25 years, the event attracts thousands of visitors who have made the event part of their annual Halloween tradition. Cost is $10/person, 2 and under free. Pre-sale tickets $8/person. The event is cash only.

Ladies Night, Wine and Horses at the Dream Team Equestrian Academy at 11490 Julianne Avenue N from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Horseback lessons are easy-going and will be suited to the level of rider. Beginner to advanced riding levels are welcome. Light fare to be served. This event will cost $30. Spots can be reserved at 612-865-3200.