Columbia Heights school forums continue

The Columbia Heights Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to place a bond rReferendum question on the Tuesday, Nov. 7, ballot. This request is for a bond not to exceed a total of $16 million for safety, security and educational facility and site needs, upgrades and maintenance at North Park Elementary School and Columbia Heights High School.

To learn more, the public is invited to attend two upcoming Columbia Heights Public School District Bond forums. The purpose of the forums is to share factual information directly with the community; the forums will include question and answer sessions. The bond forums are scheduled for the following days, dates, times and locations:

· Monday, Oct. 16, 6:15 p.m., North Park Elementary School (5575 Fillmore Street NE, Fridley)

· Monday, Oct. 30, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Heights High School (1400 49th Avenue NE, Columbia Heights)

To learn more facts about the bond rReferendum, visit www.colheights.k12.mn.us/2017Bond. For additional questions or to discuss having a bond presentation, call Bryan Hennekens at 763-528-4479.