Police reports from Columbia Heights Sept. 20-27

Theft, burglary

• Purse – reported stolen Sept. 21 on the 800 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Cash – reported stolen Sept. 21 on the 1300 block of 1300 block of Pierce Terrace NE.

• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 22 on the 45th Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 300 block of 40th Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 700 block of 45th Avenue NE.

• Cigars – reported stolen Sept. 24 on the 4300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 24 on the 900 block of 41st Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 4200 block of Reservoir Boulevard NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 4800 block of 4th Street NE.

• Vehicle theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 5000 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 26 on the 3700 block of Johnson Street NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 22 on Central Avenue NE and 41st Avenue NE.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 24 on the 4400 block of 3rd Street NE.

• Male driver – arrested for DWI Sept. 25 on the 5000 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 21 on 49th Avenue NE and Van Buren Street NE.

• Vehicle damage – reported Sept. 22 on the 1400 block of Circle Terrace Boulevard NE.

• Vehicle window – reported damaged Sept. 23 on the 4400 block of 2nd Street NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 24 on the 3800 block of Jackson Street NE.

• Vandalism – reported Sept. 26 on the 1700 block of Innsbruck Parkway NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers