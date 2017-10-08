Police reports from Fridley Sept. 21-27

Theft, burglary

• Vehicle theft – reported Sept. 21 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Robbery – reported Sept. 21 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 21 on the 5200 block of Lincoln Street NE.

• Fraud – reported Sept. 22 on the 1000 block of Hackmann Circle NE.

• Bicycle – reported stolen Sept. 23 on the 7400 block of West Circle NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 24 on the 1200 block of East Moore Lake Drive NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Burglary – reported Sept. 24 on the 5300 block of University Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 5200 block of Matterhorn Drive NE.

• Alcohol – reported stolen Sept. 25 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 300 block of 74th Avenue NE.

• Residential burglary – reported Sept. 25 on the 1400 block of Glacier Lane NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 25 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• License plate – reported Sept. 25 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 26 on the 7300 block of Commerce Lane NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 26 on the 5600 block of Main Street NE.

• Tires – reported stolen Sept. 26 on the 5500 block of Wet Bavarian Pass NE.

• Theft – reported Sept. 26 on the 100 block of Craig Way NE.

• Cell phone – reported stolen Sept. 26 on the 6100 block of 6th Street NE.

• Shoplifter – reported Sept. 26 on the 700 block of 53rd Avenue NE.

• Vehicle – reported stolen Sept 27 on the 5800 block of East River Road NE.

Driving while intoxicated

• Driver – arrested Sept. 22 on the 5800 block of Central Avenue NE.

Criminal property damage

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 21 on the 8400 block of University Avenue NE.

• Hit and run – reported Sept. 22 on the 5300 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Property damage – reported Sept. 22 on the 200 block of 57th Avenue NE.

• American flag – reported Sept. 23 on the 7800 block of University Avenue NE.

• Window – reported Sept. 23 on the 7100 block of Central Avenue NE.

• Windshield – reported Sept. 25 on the 6500 block of 2nd Street NE.

— Compiled by Sam Lenhart, Sun Focus Newspapers